Buses diverted in North Walsham due to road closure

PUBLISHED: 10:21 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 09 August 2019

Bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Passengers using buses in parts of north Norfolk are facing unexpected changes to routes due to a road closure.

Grammar School Road in North Walsham has been closed by UK Power Networks to repair electrical faults in the area.

The west bound lane is closed from the roundabout at Kings Arms Street through to Yarmouth Road.

East bound traffic will have access to the road but the lane closure is affecting routes taken by Sanders Coaches.

The bus company said: "Due to an unexpected road closure we are having to divert buses around North Walsham at short notice.

"For 55 services please catch the bus at Park Lane, for 6a/CH2 please use Park Lane or Lyngate and for 210 please use the layby outside the clock tower."

The road is expected to cause delays until Monday, August 12.

