Search

Advanced search

Buses delayed due to Norfolk village water works

PUBLISHED: 14:54 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 09 September 2019

Buses travelling around Norfolk are delayed due to a burst water main in East Runton. Picture: Anglian Water.

Buses travelling around Norfolk are delayed due to a burst water main in East Runton. Picture: Anglian Water.

Archant

Buses travelling around Norfolk are delayed due to water worksin East Runton.

Buses travelling around Norfolk are delayed due to a burst water main in East Runton. Picture: NNDCBuses travelling around Norfolk are delayed due to a burst water main in East Runton. Picture: NNDC

The works on High Street, the main coastal road in East Runton, are set to start tomorrow with temporary lights being installed today.

The adding off the lights is causing delays to people travelling around the county.

Sanders Coaches which run services between Norwich and Wells, Cromer, North Walsham and Great Yarmouth have told of delays on all of their services.

You may also want to watch:

They tweeted: "All services today are being delayed at East Runton due to traffic light control being put in place.

"So far they have been between 5-10 minutes but may get worse at peak times

"Please be patient, our drivers will be with you as soon as they can."

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "Our teams will begin work to replace a leaking stop tap on the High Street in East Runton tomorrow, at the junction with Felbrigg Road.

"Two-way traffic lights will be in place on the High Street to allow our teams to complete the work safely on what is a busy road in the area.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and we'd like to thank local residents for their patience while we complete this work."

Most Read

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Cannabis and cocaine recovered from village property

The Scorpion East branch of the team carried out a warrant at a village property. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

‘It doesn’t get any easier’ - Widower opens up over loss of wife five years ago

Mark Hawkins with wife Victoria. Photo: Nelson's Journey

Most Read

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Cannabis and cocaine recovered from village property

The Scorpion East branch of the team carried out a warrant at a village property. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

‘It doesn’t get any easier’ - Widower opens up over loss of wife five years ago

Mark Hawkins with wife Victoria. Photo: Nelson's Journey

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Person hit by car on busy road linking A11

A person has been hit by a car in London Road, Thetford. Picture: Archant

Farmer died in tragic grain silo accident, inquest hears

John Edwards, 78, died after becoming trapped in a grain silo at his farm near Eye. Picture: EDWARDS FAMILY

25-year-old victim of A47 crash is named ahead of inquest

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists