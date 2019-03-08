Buses delayed due to Norfolk village water works

Buses travelling around Norfolk are delayed due to a burst water main in East Runton.

Buses travelling around Norfolk are delayed due to water worksin East Runton.

Buses travelling around Norfolk are delayed due to a burst water main in East Runton.

The works on High Street, the main coastal road in East Runton, are set to start tomorrow with temporary lights being installed today.

The adding off the lights is causing delays to people travelling around the county.

Sanders Coaches which run services between Norwich and Wells, Cromer, North Walsham and Great Yarmouth have told of delays on all of their services.

They tweeted: "All services today are being delayed at East Runton due to traffic light control being put in place.

"So far they have been between 5-10 minutes but may get worse at peak times

"Please be patient, our drivers will be with you as soon as they can."

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "Our teams will begin work to replace a leaking stop tap on the High Street in East Runton tomorrow, at the junction with Felbrigg Road.

"Two-way traffic lights will be in place on the High Street to allow our teams to complete the work safely on what is a busy road in the area.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and we'd like to thank local residents for their patience while we complete this work."