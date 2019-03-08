Bus turned back following two-vehicle crash

A bus was forced to turn back by emergency services following a two-vehicle crash.

The 41A bus from Bungay to Norwich was turned around by emergency services following a car accident this morning (May 5).

In a Twitter post, Konectbus said: “The 11:03 41A from Bungay to Norwich has been unable to serve St Mary's Street at 11:10.

“This is due to the bus being turned around by emergency services on the approach following a police incident.

“Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience this will cause.”

A spokesman from Suffolk Constabulary confirmed no one was injured in the “minor” crash on the A144 and police are working to clear the scene.

Lower Olland Street is partially blocked and there is heavy traffic due to the accident near Bungay Primary School.