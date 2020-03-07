Search

Advanced search

City bus stop out of use after barriers put up

PUBLISHED: 12:43 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 07 March 2020

Bus stop CF at Castle Meadow has been closed after fencing was erected in front of it. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Bus stop CF at Castle Meadow has been closed after fencing was erected in front of it. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Archant

A much-used bus stop in Norwich is currently out of use after barriers were erected in front of it.

Bus stop CF at Castle Meadow has been closed after fencing was erected in front of it. Picture: Daniel MoxonBus stop CF at Castle Meadow has been closed after fencing was erected in front of it. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Bus stop CF in Castle Meadow was blocked on Saturday morning after temporary fencing was put up.

You may also want to watch:

The barriers are part of those at the nearby roadworks on Bank Plain, though the reason why they were extended onto Castle Meadow and in front of the bus stop are not known.

First Buses services 21, 21A, 22, 22A, 23, 23A, 24 and 24A are all affected, though none have been suspended.

Bus stop CF at Castle Meadow has been closed after fencing was erected in front of it. Picture: Daniel MoxonBus stop CF at Castle Meadow has been closed after fencing was erected in front of it. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Instead, these buses will call at bus stop CE until the fences are removed.

First Buses said that they had decided to make services call at CE as stop CF is "unsafe to use", due to the barriers.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three arrested at Center Parcs after perimeter fence cut

Lodges next to the lake at the Center Parcs resort in Elveden. Three people were arrested on Thursday after a perimeter fence was found cut. Picture: IAN BURT

‘We’ve never seen it this bad’: How floods are hitting Broads boat businesses

George Elliott, owner of Ludham Bridge Boatyard, in the yard which is flooding continually. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shoppers stuck in Tesco car park as A47 crash brings town to standstill

Shoppers stuck in Dereham Tesco following a crash on the A47. Picture: Louise Lake

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police plea to drivers after third death on A47

An air ambulance has been seen at the scene on the A47 along the Acle straight. Picture: Matt Nixson

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Man, 57, raped teenager after she fell asleep

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘We’ve never seen it this bad’: How floods are hitting Broads boat businesses

George Elliott, owner of Ludham Bridge Boatyard, in the yard which is flooding continually. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter
Drive 24