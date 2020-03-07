City bus stop out of use after barriers put up
PUBLISHED: 12:43 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 07 March 2020
A much-used bus stop in Norwich is currently out of use after barriers were erected in front of it.
Bus stop CF at Castle Meadow has been closed after fencing was erected in front of it. Picture: Daniel Moxon
Bus stop CF in Castle Meadow was blocked on Saturday morning after temporary fencing was put up.
The barriers are part of those at the nearby roadworks on Bank Plain, though the reason why they were extended onto Castle Meadow and in front of the bus stop are not known.
First Buses services 21, 21A, 22, 22A, 23, 23A, 24 and 24A are all affected, though none have been suspended.
Instead, these buses will call at bus stop CE until the fences are removed.
First Buses said that they had decided to make services call at CE as stop CF is "unsafe to use", due to the barriers.