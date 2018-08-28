Search

Advanced search

Bus shelter in Caister destroyed after being hit by lorry

PUBLISHED: 19:11 16 November 2018

Bus shelter on Ormesby Road, Caister damaged after being hit by lorry. PIC: Caister Parish Council Facebook.

Bus shelter on Ormesby Road, Caister damaged after being hit by lorry. PIC: Caister Parish Council Facebook.

Archant

‘It’s just lucky no-one was hurt’ - that is the message after a bus shelter close to a pub in Caister was flattened by a lorry that had been turning around.

The shelter on Ormesby Road, Caister, was demolished after it was struck by a lorry which had been looking to turn around in the nearby Centurion pub car park.

The pub has been contacted but insists the incident had “nothing to do with the pub” and said the vehicle had just been using the pub car park to turn around in.

The incident, which is believed to have happened sometime on Thursday (November 15) afternoon, prompted the parish council, which owns the shelter, to upload some images of the damage on its Facebook page.

It said: “The remains of the bus shelter on Ormesby road hit by a lorry yesterday lucky no one was waiting inside at the time.”

Elizabeth Dyble, parish council clerk, said: “It was quite a shock.

“It’s been there (the bus shelter) for years.

“It’s just lucky that no-one was hurt.

“If anyone was standing at the bus stop at the time...it was lucky.”

It is understood the driver of the lorry which struck the shelter has provided his details to those who were present at the time of the incident.

Those details are expected to be passed onto the parish council, although they have not yet recieved them.

Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council, did not see the incident take place, but has been told what happened.

He said it was a “straight forward accident” and was “just glad no-one had been hurt”

A spokseman for Norfolk police said they had not been contacted about the incident.

In January last year, an investigation was launched by First Bus after one of their buses crashed into a bus shelter on Bowthorpe Road in Norwich.

The crash, involving bus travelling towards the city centre, happened near the junction with Gipsy Lane in the afternoon and caused the glass to shatter and damage to the structure.

A police officer came across the incident while a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said an ambulance crew was passing the scene and pulled over to help.

They put a call through to the critical incident team but it was decided that no other crews were needed. No-one was taken to hospital.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

‘I think he would be proud’- Girlfriend of Norfolk man killed in crash to skydive in his memory

Chantelle Dwyer will take part in a charity skydive in memory of her boyfriend Bradley Raper who died after a car accident near Thetford. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

‘Cruel, completely inaccurate and callous’ - family describe anguish as Hannah Witheridge troll jailed

Hannah Witheridge who was murdered in Koh Tao Picture: supplied

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

‘I think he would be proud’- Girlfriend of Norfolk man killed in crash to skydive in his memory

Chantelle Dwyer will take part in a charity skydive in memory of her boyfriend Bradley Raper who died after a car accident near Thetford. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

‘Time to deliver a Brexit that works for the whole UK’ - view of regional MP and new Brexit secretary Steve Barclay

Steve Barclay, Conservative parliamentary candidate. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY: FOR:EDP News EDP pics © 2010 (01603)772434

Bus shelter in Caister destroyed after being hit by lorry

Bus shelter on Ormesby Road, Caister damaged after being hit by lorry. PIC: Caister Parish Council Facebook.

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast