Which bus services are starting to run again across Norwich and Norfolk?

PUBLISHED: 06:00 30 May 2020

First bus. Picture: Edward Starr

First bus. Picture: Edward Starr

Edward Starr Photographer

More buses will be on the county’s roads as First Norfolk and Suffolk reintroduces services across its network.

First bus. Picture: Edward Starr

First Norfolk and Suffolk has announced that from Monday June 1 it will be increasing the number of buses across its network in order to meet growing demand as more people return to work and need to travel.

As well as updating its operating times, First has introduced a number of measures to keep passengers safe, these include limiting the number of people allowed on a bus, banning standing on busses and blocking off certain seats to ensure social distancing is possible.

Buses will also display capacity signs, and if a bus has reached its reduced capacity will not stop until someone needs to get off.

On the Norwich Network, the Pink, Green, Orange, Blue and Yellow lines will run every 15 minutes Monday to Friday.

The Pink Line will go direct along Wroxham Road to/from Sprowston Tesco, Falcon Road West/Linacre Ave will not be served.

On the Orange Line, all routes will operate as either 21 or 22 services and on the Blue Line all 25 and 26 bus routes will extend to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

Normal routes have been restored on the Green, Blue and Yellow Lines.

From Monday, the Turquoise and Charcoal lines will run every 30 minutes while the Red and Purple lines will operate every 10 minutes.

Outside of Norwich, the Coastal Clipper service will run every 30 minutes, Monday to Friday, with Tessera Park served daily.

The X1 and X11 will run every 15 minutes.

To ensure the safety of all passengers, First is asking people to wash their hands before and after travelling, avoid eating or drinking on buses, wear a face covering while travelling and sit away from other people.

Windows will also be kept open to maintain ventilation.

Passengers are also being ask to avoid paying by cash, use contactless or download the First Bus app instead.

For full details of First’s new COVID-19 timetables and measures visit: www.firstgroup.com/norfolk-suffolk/news-and-service-updates/coronavirus-covid19-service-information

