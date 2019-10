Buses to replace trains on number of routes

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Greater Anglia Archant

Delays are expected as trains in the region are replaced by buses throughout the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

All trains between Cambridge North and Norwich, Ipswich and Peterborough and Ely and Peterborough.

Buses will also replace trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth until 8.45 am Sunday.

The disruption is caused by planned engineering works.