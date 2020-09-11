Delays after bus involved in Norwich crash

A crash where Unthank Road meets Newmarket Road caused delays. Picture: Stacia Briggs Archant

A crash involving a bus led to delays on one of Norwich’s busiest roads.

The crash, which witnesses said had involved a Konectbus and a car, happened on Newmarket Road, close to the junction with Unthank Road at just before 11am today. (Friday, September 11).

Police attended the scene and the vehicles had been moved by just after 12pm.

But it had caused some delays and disruption, with Konectbus unable to run the 11.07am service from Norwich Railway Station to Dereham.

