Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

‘I still feel haunted by it’ - Bus driver recalls terrifying moment he evacuated bus moments before it caught fire

PUBLISHED: 10:53 25 January 2019

After guiding his passngers to safety, Mr Ledgard's bus was engulfed in flames just seconds later. Picture: John Ledgard

After guiding his passngers to safety, Mr Ledgard's bus was engulfed in flames just seconds later. Picture: John Ledgard

Archant

A bus driver from Norwich insists he is ‘not a hero’ despite evacuating a bus full of college students just moments before it was burned to a shell.

The early morning bus fire happened on November 12 last year, when the Konectbus 37A service went up in flames on Hall Road in Carleton Rode on its way from East Harling to Norwich.

Driving the bus was 65-year-old John Ledgard of Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, and passengers said it was his quick action which saved them from serious injury.

Mr Ledgard said he first realised something was wrong when he spotted smoke in his near view mirror and quickly stopped the bus.

Once pulled over, the bus driver of more than 14 years said he evacuated passengers, the majority of which were City College students.

A lucky escape. The fire ripped through the Konectbus vehicle in November 2018. Picture: John LedgardA lucky escape. The fire ripped through the Konectbus vehicle in November 2018. Picture: John Ledgard

By the time everyone was off the vehicle smoke was starting to pour into the bus.

The Thorpe driver quickly evacuated and as he turned around to look back, flames had engulfed the bus.

He said: “You want to see the size of those flames - they were higher than the bus. I still feel haunted by it.

“I was in shock but I didn’t want the passengers to see how scared I was so I told them jokes to keep their mind off what was happening.”

The bus driver said the severity of the fire was evident once the fire brigade had extinguished the flames.

He said: “All that was left was a shell. The seats had disappeared, the ticket machine had melted and the roof was completely gone – even the tarmac on the road had melted.

“It was terrifying because if the passengers hadn’t moved so quickly and calmly, people could have died.”

Despite the experience, Mr Ledgard said he waited for a replacement bus to be delivered and finished the work day.

Two months later, the bus driver said he still feels alarmed if he smells burning but is looking forward to his retirement in March.

He added: “I don’t think I was a hero, I was just doing my job.

“I’m extremely proud of my passengers because they did exactly what they needed to.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

Behind closed doors: What police and charity say about Norfolk’s sex industry

Picture posed by model of on-street sex work. Photo: Archant

Norwich Big Issue seller spared ‘pauper’s funeral’ by a kind-hearted family

Simon Thorndike.

Queen plays Pointless with Alexander Armstrong at Sandringham WI

The Queen visits the WI at West Newton. Guest speaker at the event is Alexander Armstrong. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Behind closed doors: What police and charity say about Norfolk’s sex industry

Picture posed by model of on-street sex work. Photo: Archant

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Big Issue seller spared ‘pauper’s funeral’ by a kind-hearted family

Simon Thorndike.

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

Fleet of Subarus give car-mad teenager who died on New Year’s Day send off he would have wanted

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists