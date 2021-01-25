Bus crashes into lorry in Norwich
Published: 12:42 PM January 25, 2021 Updated: 12:50 PM January 25, 2021
- Credit: Bill Marston
Two windows were smashed on a bus in Norwich when it crashed into a lorry.
The incident happened at around 10.40am on Monday in Margaret Paston Avenue in Upper Hellesdon, close to the city's ring road.
The bus, operated by First, was pictured with side windows smashed after hitting the lorry, which was travelling in the opposite direction.
The road was much narrower than usual at the time due to cars parked on both sides of the road.
A spokesperson for First Bus confirmed that two windows on the bus were smashed in the incident, but neither the driver nor any passengers were harmed.
You may also want to watch:
He added that it would "take a little while" to recover the bus.
Keep track of the state of Norfolk's roads with our LIVE traffic map.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich hairdresser, former boxer and bodybuilder, dies from Covid
- 2 Yellow weather warning for snow in place across region
- 3 Drink driver arrested after crashing into two trees in Norwich
- 4 Jack-knifed lorry shuts A148 as police issue ice warning
- 5 The secrets and scandals of a former Norwich hotel
- 6 Atlantis Tower up for sale after owner signs ‘outrageous’ loan deal
- 7 Crash boy's mum says he's 'badly shaken but OK'
- 8 Up and coming Norwich musician reaches number 13 in UK charts
- 9 Norwich Debenhams looks doomed as Boohoo to buy brand
- 10 9 of Norfolk's most famous blue plaques
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus