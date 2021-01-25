Bus crashes into lorry in Norwich

Published: 12:42 PM January 25, 2021 Updated: 12:50 PM January 25, 2021

A First bus crashed into a lorry in Upper Hellesdon, Norwich, on Monday morning. - Credit: Bill Marston

Two windows were smashed on a bus in Norwich when it crashed into a lorry.

The incident happened at around 10.40am on Monday in Margaret Paston Avenue in Upper Hellesdon, close to the city's ring road.

The bus, operated by First, was pictured with side windows smashed after hitting the lorry, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The road was much narrower than usual at the time due to cars parked on both sides of the road.

A First bus crashed into a lorry in Upper Hellesdon, Norwich, on Monday morning. - Credit: Bill Marston

A spokesperson for First Bus confirmed that two windows on the bus were smashed in the incident, but neither the driver nor any passengers were harmed.

You may also want to watch:

He added that it would "take a little while" to recover the bus.

Keep track of the state of Norfolk's roads with our LIVE traffic map.