Broken down bus causes delays in both directions on A146

The A146. Photo: Google Maps Archant

Drivers are reporting delays in both directions of the A146 after a bus has broken down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Broken down bus (not ours) on A146 at #Thurton causing delays in both directions@BBCNrfkTravel — BorderBus (@BorderBus) October 24, 2019

Border Bus reported the broken down bus at 10.52am, saying in a tweet: "Broken down bus (not ours) on A146 at Thurton causing delays in both directions."

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for First Bus confirmed the bus was theirs.

They said: "The vehicle is a First Bus vehicle. It has broken down and been broken down for at least twenty minutes. Engineers are there trying to get it moving."

Keep up to date with our live traffic map.