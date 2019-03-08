Broken down bus causes delays in both directions on A146
PUBLISHED: 11:45 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 24 October 2019
Drivers are reporting delays in both directions of the A146 after a bus has broken down.
Border Bus reported the broken down bus at 10.52am, saying in a tweet: "Broken down bus (not ours) on A146 at Thurton causing delays in both directions."
A spokesperson for First Bus confirmed the bus was theirs.
They said: "The vehicle is a First Bus vehicle. It has broken down and been broken down for at least twenty minutes. Engineers are there trying to get it moving."
