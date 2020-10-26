Bus and lorry crash on A47
PUBLISHED: 20:53 26 October 2020
Archant
A person has been injured in a crash between a bus and a lorry on the A47.
Police were called to the scene between Honingham and Hockering at 5.51pm on Monday evening.
A Norfolk Police spokesman reported one person had suffered injuries and an ambulance had been sent.
Three police units remained at the scene during the evening.
The spokesman said: “It was not a serious injury.
“Cars can get through but it will be slower than normal.”
KonectBus tweeted; “Route 8 - Delays likely into the evening due to an accident on the A47 at Hockering. Our #Straight8 drivers may take you a different way to get you where you need to be on time.”
