Search

Advanced search

Bus and lorry crash on A47

PUBLISHED: 20:53 26 October 2020

Police are on the scene of a collision between a bus and a lorry on the A47. Picture: Google Maps

Police are on the scene of a collision between a bus and a lorry on the A47. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A person has been injured in a crash between a bus and a lorry on the A47.

Police were called to the scene between Honingham and Hockering at 5.51pm on Monday evening.

A Norfolk Police spokesman reported one person had suffered injuries and an ambulance had been sent.

Three police units remained at the scene during the evening.

The spokesman said: “It was not a serious injury.

“Cars can get through but it will be slower than normal.”

KonectBus tweeted; “Route 8 - Delays likely into the evening due to an accident on the A47 at Hockering. Our #Straight8 drivers may take you a different way to get you where you need to be on time.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

These are the Norfolk neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid-19 infection rates

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

FA Cup: King’s Lynn Town drawn away

King's Lynn Town have a big FA Cup first round match looming Picture: Ian Burt

Man in teens dies in unexplained ‘industrial incident’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to the scene at Shipdham. Picture: Ian Burt

140 confirmed coronavirus cases in ‘significant outbreak’ at Norfolk factory

Cranswick Country Foods, which has had an outbreak of coronavirus among workers in its Watton base. Pic: EDP

New B&M store to open in Norwich

B&M are opening a new store in Norwich like the one pictured at the Riverside Retail Park Picture: DENISE BRADLEY