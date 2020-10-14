Bus and car in crash on B1150

A bus and a car were involved in a crash on the B1150 between Crostwick and Spixworth. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A bus and a car were involved in a crash on the B1150 North Walsham Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash happened between Spixworth and Crostwick at just before 7.45am on Wednesday, October 14.

Norfolk police said there were no injuries.