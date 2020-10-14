Bus and car in crash on B1150
PUBLISHED: 09:41 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:55 14 October 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
A bus and a car were involved in a crash on the B1150 North Walsham Road.
The crash happened between Spixworth and Crostwick at just before 7.45am on Wednesday, October 14.
Norfolk police said there were no injuries.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.