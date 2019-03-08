Driver injured in crash between bus and BMW

London Road in Brandon where a bus and BMW car collided. Picture: Google Google

A bus driver was injured after a collision between a coach and a BMW on a busy road into Brandon.

Emergency services were called to reports of an accident on London Road, close to the centre of the town, just after 10am today (July 25).

The vehicles also collided with trees at the side of the A1065 road, close to the junction with Coulson Lane.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "A BMW was involved in the collision with the single decker bus and two trees, approximately 20ft and 15ft tall, are reported to have fallen.

"The driver is conscious and breathing and no passengers have suffered injuries."

Recovery of the damage vehicles is underway while a replacement bus is being called in for the passengers to complete their journeys.