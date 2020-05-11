Search

Major road closed after burst water pipe causes considerable damage

PUBLISHED: 12:40 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 11 May 2020

A146 at Ashby St Mary. PHOTO: Google Maps

A146 at Ashby St Mary. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A major road has been closed after a burst water pipe and subsequent repairs caused considerable damage.

The A146 Norwich Road has been closed since Friday, May 8, between the Ashby St Mary turn off and Ashby Road.

While the burst pipe was repaired over the bank holiday weekend, the road remains closed while the road surface is repaired.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “Our teams have worked throughout the Bank Holiday weekend to successfully complete repairs to a burst water pipe on the A146 near Loddon.

“Tankers were used during the repair to the pipe to ensure that supply was not interrupted for any customers in the area.

“However, due to the considerable damage caused to the road surface and the complicated nature of the repair, a road closure is in place for the safety of our staff and local road users.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, but rest assured our teams are working as quickly as they can to return things back to normal.”

