Fire service assist with burst water main in Wymondham

PUBLISHED: 08:22 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:22 23 February 2019

The fire service is assisting with a burst water main on Norwich Road in Wymondham. Photo: Google

The fire service is assisting with a burst water main on Norwich Road in Wymondham. Photo: Google

Archant

The fire service is assisting with a burst water main in Wymondham.

A crew from the town was called to Norwich Road at 6.40am on Saturday (February 22) after water started leaking.

A Norfolk fire service spokesman said the main is near the Waitrose store at the Norwich Road roundabout.

The spokesman said Anglian Water had been called.

Do you have photos of the scene? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk

