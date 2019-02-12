Fire service assist with burst water main in Wymondham

The fire service is assisting with a burst water main on Norwich Road in Wymondham. Photo: Google Archant

The fire service is assisting with a burst water main in Wymondham.

A crew from the town was called to Norwich Road at 6.40am on Saturday (February 22) after water started leaking.

A Norfolk fire service spokesman said the main is near the Waitrose store at the Norwich Road roundabout.

The spokesman said Anglian Water had been called.

