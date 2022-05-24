Households report supply issues and buses diverted due to burst water main

Updated

Buses are being diverted and supply has been affected due to a burst water main in Toftwood, Dereham - Credit: Francesca Du Bignon

Several households have reported supply issues and buses are being diverted due to a burst water main.

People in the Toftwood area of Dereham are experiencing low water pressure or no supply at all after a water main in George Eliot Way began leaking.

There was significant flooding on the road on Monday (May 23) afternoon, and problems persisted into Tuesday morning.

Residents in Middlemarch Road and the A1075 Shipdham Road said they had also noticed an unreliable supply.

Route 8 - Due to burst water main on George Eliot Way buses are forced to divert in Toftwood. As a result, the following stops cannot be served:



•Watersfield Way

•Bulstrode Avenue

•Lowick Close

•Tipton Close



Your nearest alternative stops are Lilac Close or Shipdham Road. — Konectbus (@konectbuses) May 23, 2022

Konectbus said its number 8 service - the fast route between Dereham and Norwich - would not be able to serve Watersfield Way, Bulstrode Avenue, Lowick Close or Tipton Close.

The nearest alternative stops are on Lilac Close or Shipdham Road.

Anglian Water said normal water supply had been restored by Monday lunchtime, and explained the need to remove a nearby street lamp had caused delays.

A spokesman said: "Our teams have been waiting to repair a leak on a water main in Toftwood. However, this required a third party to disconnect and remove a street light which was above the pipe.

"Unfortunately, before the work could commence, the pipe burst yesterday (May 23) and our teams have been onsite since to repair this.

"A number of properties were briefly without water and some experienced low pressure, however this was only a short time until a tanker was able to restore supply.

“We would like to apologise for the temporary interruption to supply and thank everyone for their patience while we completed this work.”