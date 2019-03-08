Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Water main burst as firefighters tackled house blaze

PUBLISHED: 14:43 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 25 August 2019

Fire crews at the scene of an incident in Poringland. Photo: South Norfolk police

Fire crews at the scene of an incident in Poringland. Photo: South Norfolk police

South Norfolk police

A water main has burst in a Norfolk village as firefighters battled to put out a house blaze.

It happened in Stoke Lane, in Poringland, when Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were first called at 1.09pm to the fire.

You may also want to watch:

But a spokesman said that while crews were putting out the fire, a water main had burst, flooding the junction with Norwich Road and Stoke Road.

South Norfolk police said the road and footpath were currently closed while the incident was dealt with, while the fire service said there had been three crews and two fire officers on the scene.

Norfolk police tweeted: "This may cause delays in the area, so please take alternative routes if able to do so."

Most Read

Man killed in crash named

A man has died following a crash in Redgrave near Diss Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Everything you need to know about the East Coast Truckers convoy 2019

The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

Eight fire crews called to derelict building blaze

The scene of a fire in Bridge Road, Oulton Broad. Photo: Reece Hanson

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

Man claims he is being denied NHS services

Stuart Harnwell, who claims he is being denied health services. Photo: Stuart Harnwell

Most Read

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Severe delays reported on A47

The A47 at Blofield. PHOTO: Google

‘We feel persecuted’ - Travelling showmen family on their struggle to find a home

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, Keely and Robert Jnr.

Man killed in crash named

A man has died following a crash in Redgrave near Diss Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Police rescue two dogs left in locked car without water

Police rescued two dogs from a car parked on Great Yarmouth seafront. PHOTO: Twitter @NSPoliceDogs

‘A true gent’ - tributes paid to man who died after being hit by camper van

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists