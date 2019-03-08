Water main burst as firefighters tackled house blaze

Fire crews at the scene of an incident in Poringland. Photo: South Norfolk police South Norfolk police

A water main has burst in a Norfolk village as firefighters battled to put out a house blaze.

It happened in Stoke Lane, in Poringland, when Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were first called at 1.09pm to the fire.

But a spokesman said that while crews were putting out the fire, a water main had burst, flooding the junction with Norwich Road and Stoke Road.

South Norfolk police said the road and footpath were currently closed while the incident was dealt with, while the fire service said there had been three crews and two fire officers on the scene.

Norfolk police tweeted: "This may cause delays in the area, so please take alternative routes if able to do so."