Burst water main knocks out water for villages south of Norwich
Published: 10:47 AM May 17, 2021
A burst water main has knocked out the water supply to homes in villages south of Norwich.
Anglian Water said supplies in Poringland and the surrounding areas had been affected shortly before 10.30am on Monday.
The utility firm said its engineers are "working hard" to fix the problem.
Several people in the village took to social media to report issues with their water supply.
Those affected may have very low water pressure or none at all coming from their taps and showers.
Anglian Water said it hopes to resolve the problem by 3pm.
