Burst water main closes town high street

Rural Life - Stalham - A view down the high street. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2016

A burst water main has closed the high street in a north Norfolk town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stalham High Street has been closed to cars due to a burst water main.

Anglian Water were made aware of the problem on Friday, December 20.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson from Anglian Water said: "We are working to repair a burst water main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped.

"Some customers in Stalham may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We're really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience."

Sanders Coaches services including the X6 and 34 are affected and will be picking up and setting down at Stalham Chapel Corner.

Anglian Water plan to fix the main by 3pm today.