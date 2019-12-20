Search

Advanced search

Burst water main closes town high street

PUBLISHED: 13:05 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 20 December 2019

Rural Life - Stalham - A view down the high street. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Rural Life - Stalham - A view down the high street. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Archant Norfolk 2016

A burst water main has closed the high street in a north Norfolk town.

Stalham High Street has been closed to cars due to a burst water main.

Anglian Water were made aware of the problem on Friday, December 20.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson from Anglian Water said: "We are working to repair a burst water main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped.

"Some customers in Stalham may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We're really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience."

Sanders Coaches services including the X6 and 34 are affected and will be picking up and setting down at Stalham Chapel Corner.

Anglian Water plan to fix the main by 3pm today.

Most Read

It’s said to have the best breakfast in Norwich - but does it live up to the hype?

Restaurant review of The Street café, on Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

Blaze at former leisure centre on edge of Norwich

The boarded up Oasis Leisure Centre following a fire. Picture: David Hannant

Norfolk set for day-long rainfall as police warn motorists

Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings . Picture: Archant

Norwich firm caught up in alleged multi-million-pound fraud in US

SJ Global Investments Worldwide Ltd office in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

Norwich firm caught up in alleged multi-million-pound fraud in US

SJ Global Investments Worldwide Ltd office in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Queen catches train to Norfolk to spend Christmas with family

The Queen alights from the train at King's Lynn as she arrives in Norfolk to begin her Christmas break Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

It’s said to have the best breakfast in Norwich - but does it live up to the hype?

Restaurant review of The Street café, on Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

Injured farm worker’s agonising crawl for help after 30ft fall in mobile blackspot

Norfolk farming consultant Tim Kitson was seriously injured when he fell 30ft onto a concrete floor while working on his own in the countryside.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists