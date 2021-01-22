School and road closed due to burst water main

Published: 7:00 AM January 22, 2021

East Ruston Infant and Nursery School has had to close for several days due to a burst water main in the road. - Credit: Google StreetView

A north Norfolk school has had to shut its doors because of a burst water main.

East Ruston Infant and Nursery School is aiming to open again on Monday as long as Anglian Water has fixed the problem, which is by the front of the site on School Road.

Sarah Mules, headteacher, said: "Due to the restricted opening of schools, we are currently only providing critical worker provision for a very small number of children in the school, so the impact on the children is not as damaging as it could have been if we had been fully open.

"All our children are able to access remote learning and are being supported by staff at home and we are hoping the school can resume the provision for critical workers on Monday, as long as the water is back on."

The section of School Road in front of the school is also closed to traffic.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “Our teams are currently working to repair a burst water main on School Road, East Ruston which has temporarily left a small number of properties without water.”