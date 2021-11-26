Water supply issues affect King's Lynn area

A large area of King's Lynn has been affected by water supply issues after a water main was burst on Thursday - Credit: Anglian Water

Water supply issues affecting parts of King's Lynn will be fixed by this afternoon, according to Anglian Water.

A burst water main has been disrupting water pressure and supply across a large area in King's Lynn, stretching from Walpole St Andrew and across to West Bilney, as well as north to south from the Wootons to Setchey.

The supply issues has been caused after a water main was damaged on Thursday.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Following damage to a water main by a third party yesterday a number of customers suffered loss of water or low pressure.

"The water supply has been restored to all customers and the team are currently repairing the damaged pipe which they expect to have fixed this afternoon.”

Anglian Water said the repairs have taken longer than hoped due to it being a complex job.

Supplies are estimated to be restored by 4pm today.



