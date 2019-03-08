Search

Condom company recalls product after it failed “burst pressure test”

PUBLISHED: 16:18 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 26 April 2019

CONDOM / DUREX. IPS LIVE 18.7.00

Durex have issued a warning on a batch of condoms after they failed “burst pressure tests”.

The Suffolk Trading standards released a warning stating certain batches of condoms and not passing the durability tests.

In a statement on their website, Durex said: “We recently found that a limited number of the above condoms made earlier this year are not passing our stringent shelf-life durability tests.

“Our tests have shown that some batches which are currently on the market in UK and Ireland do not pass the requirements for burst pressure towards the end of the shelf life for the product.”

“Only for the batches of condoms affected by this issue, there could be an increase in the number of condoms that burst during application or use.”

The expiry date of the affected batches is between December 2020 and February 2021.

The following products have been recalled by Durex.

Durex Real Feel 6 Pack, Batch Number 1000438054, Expiry Date Jan-2021

Durex Real Feel 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000444370, Expiry Date Feb-2021

Durex Real Feel 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000474804, Expiry Date Feb-2021

Durex Latex Free 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000444367, Expiry Date Feb-2021

Durex Latex Free 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000433145, Expiry Date Jan-2021

Durex Real Feel 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000419930, Expiry Date Jan-2021

Durex Real Feel 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000444367, Expiry Date Feb-2021

Durex Real Feel 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000416206, Expiry Date Dec-2020

Durex Real Feel 18 Pack, Batch Number 1000434066, Expiry Date Jan-2021

Durex Real Feel 18 Pack, Batch Number 1000430479, Expiry Date Jan-2021

