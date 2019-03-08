Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Brothers slam housing association after being left in flooded home in damp conditions

PUBLISHED: 12:56 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 13 March 2019

Ross and Daniel Patterson have had to live with wet carpets for over a week after a pipe burst in their bathroom flooding their flat. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Ross and Daniel Patterson have had to live with wet carpets for over a week after a pipe burst in their bathroom flooding their flat. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

Two brothers who were left with soaking wet carpets and mouldy damp from a burst pipe have slammed a housing association for “showing no interest”.

Ross and Daniel Patterson have had to live with wet carpets for over a week after a pipe burst in their bathroom flooding their flat. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Ross and Daniel Patterson have had to live with wet carpets for over a week after a pipe burst in their bathroom flooding their flat. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Ross, 31, and Daniel Patterson, 29, of McCarney Court, Norwich, have had to live in wet and damp conditions in their flat for a week.

Daniel said there had been an existing leak beneath the bath tub which repairmen, sent by housing association Clarion Housing, had reportedly fixed on February 14.

But on Tuesday, March 5, Daniel received a distressing call from his brother after the pipe burst and flooded their home, with the water spreading out of the bathroom, down the hallway and into one of bedrooms.

Ross and Daniel Patterson, of McCarney Court, Norwich, have criticised Clarion Housing after having to live with soaking wet carpets and damp for a week after a water pipe burst in their bathroom. Picture: Andy PattersonRoss and Daniel Patterson, of McCarney Court, Norwich, have criticised Clarion Housing after having to live with soaking wet carpets and damp for a week after a water pipe burst in their bathroom. Picture: Andy Patterson

“My brother phoned me, screaming,” he said. “He said it was going everywhere.

“He has a learning difficulty so he was screaming and crying, he didn’t know what to do.”

A Clarion Housing spokesman said an out-of-hours plumber attended the flat on the night of the leak to replace the flexi pipe and restore hot water.

Ross and Daniel Patterson, of McCarney Court, Norwich, have criticised Clarion Housing after having to live with soaking wet carpets and damp for a week after a water pipe burst in their bathroom. Picture: Andy PattersonRoss and Daniel Patterson, of McCarney Court, Norwich, have criticised Clarion Housing after having to live with soaking wet carpets and damp for a week after a water pipe burst in their bathroom. Picture: Andy Patterson

The spokesman added: “We appreciate the inconvenience our residents have experienced because of the leak.

“Our plumbing contractor attended [Monday] morning to complete the repair and a further appointment has been booked for Wednesday [March 13] to clean and dry out the residual moisture from the leak.”

But Daniel disputes this and said the pipe had not been replaced but simply taken out and blocked with a stopper on the night of the leak.

Ross and Daniel Patterson, of McCarney Court, Norwich, have criticised Clarion Housing after having to live with soaking wet carpets and damp for a week after a water pipe burst in their bathroom. Picture: Andy PattersonRoss and Daniel Patterson, of McCarney Court, Norwich, have criticised Clarion Housing after having to live with soaking wet carpets and damp for a week after a water pipe burst in their bathroom. Picture: Andy Patterson

“Clarion Housing have been an absolute nightmare,” he said.

Daniel said that while they have waited for the housing association to respond to their pleas for help, the pair tried to soak up as much of the water themselves using towels, a VAX vacuum cleaner borrowed from a friend and even received help from neighbours who swung by with a mop.

But despite their best efforts, the mould has quickly settled in and the smell has spread across the flat.

Ross and Daniel Patterson have had to live with wet carpets for over a week after a pipe burst in their bathroom flooding their flat. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Ross and Daniel Patterson have had to live with wet carpets for over a week after a pipe burst in their bathroom flooding their flat. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

“We’ve had to keep the windows open and the heating on to dry up the carpets,” Daniel said. “We’ve had the washing machine on twice a day to clean the towels and get the smell of damp out of our clothes. My brother has been sleeping on the sofa every night.

“They could have dealt with this quicker or at least send a dehumidifier, all the carpets will need to be replaced.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is where new schools are set to be built across Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, which is set to open in September 2019. It is one of several new schools planned for the county over the coming years to meet rising demand for places. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

Norwich Italian café owner to retire after 30 years in the business

Roberto Cimelli is hanging up his apron strings after more than 30 years service, Presto, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Bring the noise. Webber and Farke in joint City fan plea as club tee up major announcement

Norwich City fans have a huge part to play at Carrow Road against Hull City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Norwich YouTube stars Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman announce divorce

Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Kerry Katona makes Norwich blunder on Celebs Go Dating with city bodybuilder

Aaron Chalmers Credit: E4

Dismay as Storm Gareth reduces market stalls to two

Shoppers were dismayed on Tuesday to find just two stalls at Thetford Market. PHOTO: Bernie O'Connor

‘I was heartbroken’: Bride’s despair as wedding venue announces sudden closure

Debbie Finnegan and Christopher Blake were due to get married at Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville. Photo: Debbie Finnegan.

Bring the noise. Webber and Farke in joint City fan plea as club tee up major announcement

Norwich City fans have a huge part to play at Carrow Road against Hull City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists