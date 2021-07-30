Water streams down King's Lynn street after mains burst

Video

Published: 11:11 AM July 30, 2021

A water mains burst late at night on a King's Lynn estate.

People on the Springwood Estate in Elvington, watched on as the mains burst, flooding the road on Thursday night, into Friday morning. Footage of the incident shows torrents of water running down the street.

Repairs were completed by Anglian Water engineers by 3am.

This affected the water supply of the estate overnight, with Anglian Water saying there was "the possibility of low pressure or no water".

Norfolk Police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident.

Water is back on, though Anglian Water warned that tap water may appear cloudy or discoloured. However, running the tap for a few minutes should get the water running clear again.

The water supplier was also called to a similar incident in Downham Market in the early hours, with the incident in Cannon Square threatening to affect water pressures all morning.