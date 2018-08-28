Burnt out car sparks police investigation

The fire has been referred to police who will investigate the blaze. Picture: Archant

A car has been burnt out and abandoned near the A146 in Worlingham.

Firefighters from the area attended the blaze after multiple calls from the public.

On arrival, crews found a car well alight on Lowestoft Road at 4.30pm on Saturday.

Fire fighters used two hose reel jets, breathing apparatus and foam to extinguish the vehicle fire.

The incident has been referred to police who will investigate the fire.

The charred vehicle is yet to be removed from the area and is expected to be on the road until Monday.