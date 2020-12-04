Warning against use of sky lanterns over Christmas period

Published: 2:35 PM December 4, 2020

Families are being urged not to use sky lanterns over the Christmas holiday, in a bid to protect local wildlife and properties.

The warning comes after burnt out lanterns were recently discovered in the Thetford area, which Breckland Council said could have caused a serious fire and endangered the environment.

A council spokesman said: "We strongly urge people not to light sky lanterns as they potentially pose a fire hazard, can impact on our agriculture industries, and risk the lives of the district's residents and animals.

"Once they land, they then turn into dangerous litter, which our waste team or landowners then have to collect to stop them becoming hazards."

Almost 90 local authorities across the UK have banned the use of lanterns on their land, including Breckland Council.

If you come across a burnt-out sky lantern please either dispose of it safely or report it to www.breckland.gov.uk/reportit