Firefighters called out to deal with burning car in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 21:15 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:15 08 November 2019
Archant
Firefighters were called to a burning car in Norwich.
Crews from Earlham and Sprowston attended a crash on Wroxham Road shortly before 6pm today (November 8) which resulted in one of the cars being on fire.
No-one was trapped in the vehicles.
The crews extinguished the fire using hose reel jets whilst wearing breathing apparatus and provided casualty care to a person on scene.
Meanwhile, a fire crew from Carrow attended a report of a fire on Brick Kiln Lane, Swainsthorpe, at just after 5.30pm this evening.
However, it was found to be controlled burning.
At 5.35pm today appliances from Attleborough and Wymondham attended to a vehicle fire in Attleborough which was found to be a false alarm caused by a mechanical fault.
A crew from Great Yarmouth investigated reports of smoke coming from a building on St Georges Road at 3.15pm this afternoon but it was a false alarm.
