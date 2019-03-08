Firefighters called out to deal with burning car in Norwich

Firefighters were called to a burning car in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

Crews from Earlham and Sprowston attended a crash on Wroxham Road shortly before 6pm today (November 8) which resulted in one of the cars being on fire.

No-one was trapped in the vehicles.

The crews extinguished the fire using hose reel jets whilst wearing breathing apparatus and provided casualty care to a person on scene.

Meanwhile, a fire crew from Carrow attended a report of a fire on Brick Kiln Lane, Swainsthorpe, at just after 5.30pm this evening.

However, it was found to be controlled burning.

At 5.35pm today appliances from Attleborough and Wymondham attended to a vehicle fire in Attleborough which was found to be a false alarm caused by a mechanical fault.

A crew from Great Yarmouth investigated reports of smoke coming from a building on St Georges Road at 3.15pm this afternoon but it was a false alarm.