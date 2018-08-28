Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Offers over £350,000 sought for Lord Nelson’s former watering hole

PUBLISHED: 09:53 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 10 January 2019

The Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. Picture: Ian Burt

The Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Agents charged with selling Lord Nelson’s old watering hole have asked for offers over £350,000.

The Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. Picture: Ian BurtThe Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. Picture: Ian Burt

The Lord Nelson pub in Burnham Thorpe, north Norfolk, has been put on the market following its closure on September 13, 2016.

Suffolk-based brewery Greene King, which owns the pub, announced it was selling the pub after giving up on an earlier plan to find a new landlord to take over its management.

A spokesman from Cambridge-based agents Everard Cole said: “The Lord Nelson, Burnham Thorpe was renamed in 1798 to honour the admiral Lord Nelson, who was born in the village but also frequently visited the pub during the 17th century.

“Situated opposite the picturesque village green, the pub provides a tremendous opportunity for the new owner to refurbish, extend or renovate.”

The Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. Picture: Ian BurtThe Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. Picture: Ian Burt

MORE: Historic pub’s future in doubt after brewer puts it up for sale

The spokesman went onto highlight the benefits of the building, which is on Walsingham Road, saying: “It benefits from planning and listed building consent for a part single, part two-storey rear extension and two single storey side extensions, new kitchen, internal alterations and improvements to car park.

“Also worthy of note is the extensive, mature trade garden to the rear, which has a south-westerly aspect.

“The Lord Nelson is now on the market with offers sought in excess of £350,000.”

Greene King closed the pub, originally opened in 1637, after a row with the former landlords Debbie and Peter De Groeve, and allegations they took items of historical interest when they left, which they denied.

Bailiffs outside The Lord Nelson in Burnham Thorpe in 2016, when the pub closed. Picture: Ian BurtBailiffs outside The Lord Nelson in Burnham Thorpe in 2016, when the pub closed. Picture: Ian Burt

The pub was registered as an asset of community value in 2016 by the Friends of Burnham Thorpe group, so they will still have some say over the building’s fate.

MORE: Villagers gather to mark a year since closure of historic Nelson pub in Burnham Thorpe

The pub was originally called The Plough, but renamed in honour of the village’s most famous son after his victory at the Battle of the Nile in 1798.

The naval hero frequented the pub when he returned to the Burnham Thorpe in the 1780s and 1790s.

The pub holds the same long benches, called settles, Nelson sat on, as well as its original stone floor.

The pub sign was taken down outside The Lord Nelson in Burnham Thorpe when it closed in 2016. Picture: Ian BurtThe pub sign was taken down outside The Lord Nelson in Burnham Thorpe when it closed in 2016. Picture: Ian Burt

Anyone who wants more information about possibly buying the pub can email Jordan Hackney at jordan@everardcole.co.uk or call 01223 370055.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

Orlando's Sushi restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Former private school teacher banned from profession for life for sexually touching pupil

Robbie Brittain, left, leaving Norwich Crown Court after being aquitted for the offence in 2015. Photo: Steve Adams

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

‘Selfish car drivers’ are the cause of traffic delays claims bus boss

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Go-East Anglia, which runs the Konectbus service, has said selfish drivers are the cause of unpredictable accidents on the A47 and unplanned hold-ups in the city. Photo : Steve Adams

Man accused of Norwich car park murder ‘declines to leave cell’ for hearing

Police cordoned off an area near to the Rose Lane car park after the murder of a man. PIC: Peter Walsh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists