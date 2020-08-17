Four scramble to safety as dinghy capsizes in Burnham Overy harbour

The Wells RNLI inshore lifeboat was called to rescue a group after their dinghy capsized at the entrance to Wells harbour.

Four people managed to scramble to safety after their dinghy capsized in rough weather.

An inshore lifeboat from Wells RNLI was called in to help the group, after their vessel turned over and ran aground at the entrance to Burnham Overy harbour.

Wells and Hunstanton coastguard teams were also called in to help, after the alarm was raised by a group of sailors.

The sailors had called 999 after seeing the dinghy in the seaway to the west of Gun Hill at around 6pm on Sunday, August 16.

The three-person lifeboat crew found the dinghy’s crew, along with three others from the same group, on the beach and took them back to the slipway.

An RNLI spokesman said: “At 6.36pm the inshore lifeboat sighted the dinghy which was now well aground on the east side of the harbour entrance.

“They also located shortly after the four crew members on the beach and in talking with them and, in discussion with the local Coastguard team, a decision was taken in the first instance to take the dinghy’s crew and other members of the group to Burnham Overy slipway as the weather had worsened and group members were all wet and feeling tired and cold.”

The lifeboat arrived back at the slipway at 7.10pm, where the group was seen to by the Coastguard, who said: “Welfare checks and safety advice was given, all persons safe and well.”

The RNLI and Coastguard later returned to the harbour’s entrance to bail out and re-float the dinghy.

AN RNLI spokesman said: “The crew also recovered the group’s paddle board and placed this in the dinghy, which was then towed back by the inshore lifeboat to the safety of the harbour, where the dinghy was securely anchored in the channel for subsequent recovery by its owners on the following high tide.”