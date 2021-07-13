News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'I will have to sell my field' - campsite injunction approved

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:42 PM July 13, 2021   
Nigel Marsh, Burnham Overy

Nigel Marsh, who is creating a new campsite which he hopes will help tourists connect with nature - Credit: Chris Bishop

A campsite owner has said he will be forced to sell his field after a council injunction.

Nigel Marsh backed down in his fight with West Norfolk Council (WNC) to use his two sites for camping, at a court hearing on Friday. 

Mr Marsh was served with an injunction by WNC for his two campsites at Beach Road, Holme and A149 coast road, Burnham Norton.

Mr Marsh insisted his campsite plans fitted in with pop-up camping laws and argued they caused less impact on the surrounding sites of special scientific interest than the farming previously conducted on the site.

The High Court injunction issued to Norfolk Camping CIC.

The High Court injunction issued to Norfolk Camping CIC. - Credit: Nigel Marsh

"Reluctantly the field is now for sale at Burnham Norton," he said, speaking after the hearing.

"I do not have the will to fight local government.

"It's a case of licking my wounds, packing up and marching on.

"We have water units, shower units, lots of assets, to now find new homes for.

"I'm an old businessman and you expect things not to go to plan."

He added: "I gracefully back out."

The injunctions will prevent any camping on the sites until May 31, 2022.

Burnham Norton campsite

A view across part of the water meadow at Burnham Norton - Credit: Chris Bishop

At Friday's hearing, which lasted less than 10 minutes, Mr Marsh agreed to the undertakings on both sites, including removing all the structures placed on the site by July 30.

Reacting to the injunction, Richard Blunt, WNC cabinet member for development and regeneration, said: “This has been a matter that has caused a great deal of local concern.

Richard Blunt. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Richard Blunt. Picture: West Norfolk Council

"Officers at the council have literally dropped everything and put a huge amount of effort into putting this complex case together for the court. 

"This hard work has paid off and we are delighted with the outcome today [Friday, July 9]. It’s great news for the local community.”

Mr Marsh also agreed to pay 50pc of the claimant’s costs of these proceedings to date.

