The village restoring its disused bus stop

PUBLISHED: 16:33 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 28 February 2020

Historic Burnham Norton bus shelter, based on Norton Street, is set to be restored. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Archant

Work to restore a bus shelter described as a "warm welcome" into a north Norfolk village has been given the green light - despite not appearing on a bus route for more than two decades.

Built shortly after the Second World War, Burnham Norton bus shelter, based on Norton Street in the coastal village between Hunstanton and Wells, was once a welcomed addition.

But all that remains now in the disused structure is a bench with visible repairs and a faded mark where a bus timetable was once displayed.

Richard Worsley has been the chairman of the village's parish meeting for around five years and explained the importance of the bus shelter to both residents and visitors.

He said: "The wife of farmer Hancock, the former tenants of Burnham Norton's Norton Hall Farm - owned by the Holkham Estate - used to make meat pies.

"She then used the proceeds from her pies to fund the building of the bus shelter.

"Because of the shelter's history, it would seem a terrific shame to let all of the effort to build the original go to waste if it was allowed to fall down.

"We are proud of it and it acts a symbol of welcome to visitors and walkers in Burnhan Norton.

"It's an excellent resting place for people who are coming to walk down on to the marsh, which is wonderful and remarkable for it's wildlife."

A United Counties bus service poster used to be displayed within the shelter when Mr Worsley moved to the village more than 23 years ago, but that has also disappeared over the years.

Mr Worsley added: "It's been more than two decades now since a bus last stopped here, however we would love to see a community bus brought back into use here. The Coasthopper misses us out, going via Burnham Market instead."

Burnham Norton is a small village with around 80 residents and 50 homes.

So far more than £3,500 has been raised to go towards the restoration of the bus shelter, with a further £5,000 donated from an anonymous donor.

Work on restoring the shelter will be carried out during the spring by local timber and oak builder John Falvey. It is expected to cost in the region of £8,000 to complete.

