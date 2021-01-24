Businesses launch Jack Valentine hamper scheme

Published: 8:00 AM January 24, 2021

Businesses in Burnham Market are coming together to produce valentines boxes for people in the local area. Rachael Parke, general manager of No.Twenty9 Bar and Restaurant, with some of the items. Credit - Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A group of independent businesses are joining forces to bring back a Norfolk tradition while also encouraging people to support their local high street.

The Jack Valentine tradition, as celebrated in Norfolk, sees the mysterious character of Jack Valentine disappear into thin air after knocking at the door leaving nothing but a gift behind.

Businesses in Burnham Market are coming together to produce valentines boxes for people in the local area. General manager of No.Twenty9 Bar and Restaurant Rachael Parke with some if the items. Credit - Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Over the years the tradition, much like the character has disappeared, but a group of businesses in Burnham Market are aiming to bring it back by giving people the chance to buy bespoke hampers filled with items from independent businesses in the town for loved ones this Valentine's Day.

Shoppers can choose a range of items for different age groups and at different price points, then once ordered and assembled the hampers will then be delivered to homes in time for Valentine's Day.

Businesses in Burnham Market are coming together to produce valentines boxes for people in the local area. Rachael Parke, general manager of No.Twenty9 Bar and Restaurant, with some of the items. Credit - Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Rachael Parke, general manager of NoTwenty9 in the village, said when she suggested the idea to fellow businesses they all wanted to get involved.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "Obviously [all the shops] are closed at the moment and they are all trying to be as productive as possible, I thought a collaborative idea would be a nice. I knew that a lot of the businesses had something to offer people and that's how it started."

Ms Parke said the tradition of Jack Valentine was perfectly suited to social distancing. She said after presenting the idea, several businesses in the town were involved, giving shoppers a range of gifts to choose from.

Businesses in Burnham Market are coming together to produce valentines boxes for people in the local area. General manager of No.Twenty9 Bar and Restaurant Rachael Parke with some if the items. Credit - Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

She said she hoped the scheme would encourage people to support their high street and encourage businesses to work together: "It's trying to get people to change their shopping habits a little bit because really we need to support [indenpendent businesses]."

To find out which shops are taking part in the Jack Valentine scheme, and to browse the items available visit www.shopburnhammarket.com.

All hampers must be ordered by February 9 at the latest and will be delivered free of charge in the town or for a small fee outside of the town.