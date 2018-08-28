Reports of building fire turn out to be cooking fumes
PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:00 02 February 2019
Cooking fumes were the reason for an emergency call out on the north Norfolk coast.
Firefighters from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Sutton estate in Burnham Market at 5.57pm on Saturday, February 2.
Crews from Fakenham and Wells attended following reports of smoke coming from a building.
Although a genuine cause for concern the fumes turned out not to be an emergency and were instead caused by cooking.