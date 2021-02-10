News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flood barriers removed and highways staff abused in Norfolk village

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:45 PM February 10, 2021   
Burnham Market in the snow, during the week of February 8, 2021. 

Burnham Market in the snow, during the week of February 8, 2021. - Credit: Supplied by Nina Plumbe

Selfish motorists have removed barriers put in place to stop homes being flooded and showered highway staff with abuse.

Church Walk in Burnham Market was closed because vehicles have been creating waves in the flood waters, which were gushing over into people's gardens. 

The view looking down Ringstead Road in Burnham Market, which is next to Church Walk/B1155 closed by police. Photo taken after the snowfalls of Storm Darcy in the week of February 8, 2021. 

The view looking down Ringstead Road in Burnham Market, which is next to Church Walk/B1155 closed by police. Photo taken on February 9 after the snowfalls of Storm Darcy. - Credit: Nina Plumbe

Police were called to the area on Tuesday following reports that drivers had removed barriers in order to pass through.

PC Lee Anderton said: "Officers did attend the area [on Tuesday] following reports that barriers had been moved to allow vehicles through and that drivers had been abusive to highways staff.

"The barriers are in place for a reason and motorists who flout the road closure could face a fine.”

The 'Barrow Pit' area of Burnham Market, which is next to Church Walk/B1155 closed by police. Photo taken after the snowfalls of Storm Darcy in the week of February 8, 2021. 

The 'Barrow Pit' area of Burnham Market, which is next to Church Walk/B1155 closed by police. Photo taken on February 9 after the snowfalls of Storm Darcy. - Credit: Nina Plumbe

Norfolk police have closed the road, and an alternative route is via Whiteway Road, Main Road, Bellamys Lane, North Street and Market Place. The route runs through Burnham Norton, Brancaster and Burnham Market.

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Andrew Jamieson, Norfolk County Council member for North Coast division, urged people to take heed of the road closure.  - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Councillor Andrew Jamieson, county councillor for North Coast division, which covers the Burnhams, said: "I’d urge people to take heed of the road closure as it’s there to help prevent the very distressing action from passing cars pushing floodwater into people’s homes.

"Thankfully many people are following the reasonably short diversion route, but I’m grateful for the police helping with enforcement to ensure inconsiderate motorists do not flout this essential road closure.”

The closure is in place until Friday, February 19.

