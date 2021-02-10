Flood barriers removed and highways staff abused in Norfolk village
Selfish motorists have removed barriers put in place to stop homes being flooded and showered highway staff with abuse.
Church Walk in Burnham Market was closed because vehicles have been creating waves in the flood waters, which were gushing over into people's gardens.
Police were called to the area on Tuesday following reports that drivers had removed barriers in order to pass through.
PC Lee Anderton said: "Officers did attend the area [on Tuesday] following reports that barriers had been moved to allow vehicles through and that drivers had been abusive to highways staff.
"The barriers are in place for a reason and motorists who flout the road closure could face a fine.”
Norfolk police have closed the road, and an alternative route is via Whiteway Road, Main Road, Bellamys Lane, North Street and Market Place. The route runs through Burnham Norton, Brancaster and Burnham Market.
Councillor Andrew Jamieson, county councillor for North Coast division, which covers the Burnhams, said: "I’d urge people to take heed of the road closure as it’s there to help prevent the very distressing action from passing cars pushing floodwater into people’s homes.
"Thankfully many people are following the reasonably short diversion route, but I’m grateful for the police helping with enforcement to ensure inconsiderate motorists do not flout this essential road closure.”
The closure is in place until Friday, February 19.