Burnham Market charity installs Tommy statue for Remembrance Day

Trustees of the Harold Moorhouse Charity and parish councillors next to the Burnham Market Tommy.

Trustees of a charity which helps the needy in Burnham Market gathered to place a statue in the village to commemorate all those who have died through war.

A Tommy statue, bought and donated to the village by the Harold Moorhouse Charity, was installed near St Mary’s Church in Burnham Market by a group of the charity’s trustees.

Christine Harrison, great niece of Harold Moorhouse and trustee of the charity said: “Every town and village should have one. It’s symbolic.”

Mrs Harrison, 68, said: “My great uncle who died in the war, William Moorhouse, was a sapper in the Royal Engineers, and he was injured two days before the armistice.

“He died of his wounds on November 28, 1918, and was buried at Calais.”

Trustees of the Harold Moorhouse Charity next to the Burnham Market Tommy.

The retired carer from Winterton added: “I just think it is so important.

“It was heart breaking what happened in the war and the years after it.”

The statue was installed at the church in a ceremony on Wednesday, October 7, at 1pm.

It was attended by Mrs Harrison; her daughter Tanya Harrison, 43, a fellow trustee; Peter Groom, 73, chairman of the Harold Moorhouse Charity; and John Utting, a 95-year-old veteran from Burnham Market who was one of the first British soldiers to meet the Russians in the Second World War; among others.

Trustees of the Harold Moorhouse Charity and parish councillors next to the Burnham Market Tommy.

The Harold Moorhouse Charity was set up in 1984

“Every year money goes to the Wells hospital and we give money to the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind (NNAB),” said Mrs Harrison.

“It’s intended to help the poor and the needy in Burnham Market parish.”

Mrs Harrison added: “We are very thankful to Darren Ayling, a builder from Fakenham, for his help in assembling and placing the Tommy.

Reginald John Utting, former World War Two gunner and trustee of the Harold Moorhouse Charity, next to the Burnham Market Tommy.

“Darren was also a soldier for many years in recent conflicts, he was also a Royal Engineer, like William, and does his best to support and help his fellow veterans.”

The Tommy statues are part of the There But Not There project launched for the hundredth anniversary of Armistice Day.

Profits from their sale go to: The Royal Foundation, Walking With The Wounded, Combat Stress, Help for Heroes, Commonwealth War Graves and Project Equinox: Housing Veterans.