Search

Advanced search

Retiree who runs medical transport scheme for older people to be awarded British Empire Medal

PUBLISHED: 22:35 28 December 2018

Daphne Potter, who has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List 2019 for services to the older people, and her husband Hugh Potter. Picture: Bob Hobbs

Daphne Potter, who has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List 2019 for services to the older people, and her husband Hugh Potter. Picture: Bob Hobbs

Archant

A Brancaster woman who oversees a community transport lifeline for older people to get to medical appointments will be awarded a British Empire Medal.

Daphne Potter, 80, has been named in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List 2019 for services to the older people in Norfolk.

Taking on the role of coordinator of the Burnham Market Area Community Car Scheme as a retirement job when she was 66, Mrs Potter is still organising its dedicated team of volunteer drivers to take passengers for medically-related appointments.

She said: “I wasn’t part of the scheme that set it up but I had just retired and I thought I needed something to do when my husband saw an advert in the local parish news. I said I would ring to find out more and his words were ‘you won’t get it, you’re too old’. That was 14 years ago and I’m still doing it.”

The scheme, which covers an area from Wells-next-the-Sea to Old Hunstanton and about 20 miles inland, offers transport for people to get to medical appointments as well as the collection and delivery of prescriptions.

We pick people up at the door, we take care of them, the drivers will if necessary go into consultations with them, make sure they are okay when they taken them home that they are in the house and everything is fine,” explained Mrs Potter.

“It is a very rural area and the scheme started when doctors at Burnham Market said if they could get patients to them, rather than do visits, they could see far more people. So all our journeys are medically related and it is a lifeline for people.”

Mrs Potter said the honour, which only her husband Hugh has known about up until now, is recognition for the whole team behind the scheme.

“I have wonderful volunteer drivers and this honour is really is a team thing because I couldn’t do it without them and the committee at the back of me,” she said.

“I was asked some time ago by one of our doctors if I was ever to get an award was I prepared for them to send information in. But I honestly thought it would never come to anything.

“Then I got a letter some time ago in the strictest confidence and I couldn’t believe it. I was taken aback a bit. I thought ‘gosh I hope I’m worthy of this’.”

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

9 beautiful walks in Essex with cosy pubs along the way

#includeImage($article, 225)

5 easy steps to make stuffing like Jamie Oliver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Who’s the top 50 richest in Essex?

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 of the prettiest places to live in Essex

#includeImage($article, 225)

9 magical winter locations to visit in Essex this Christmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Rough sleeper lashes out at 60-year-old woman in secluded city garage complex

The moment the rough sleeper goes over to look at the woman's bike. Photo: Submitted

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Man dies after Wymondham incident

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Fears of freezing temperatures due to polar vortex shock downplayed by local forecaster

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town earlier this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans to demolish football ground revealed

Emerald Park is set to be demolished and replaced with 97 houses should Gorleston FC receive planning permission for their new stadium. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists