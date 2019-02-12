Search

Annual craft fair which started 42 years ago saved from closure by new team

PUBLISHED: 13:33 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 12 February 2019

A new team has stepped in to organise the Burnham Market craft fair, led by Lucinda Reddyhoff. Picture: Supplied by Peter Bird

A new team has stepped in to organise the Burnham Market craft fair, led by Lucinda Reddyhoff. Picture: Supplied by Peter Bird

Archant

An annual craft fair in a Norfolk village which started 42 years ago has been saved from closure after new organisers stepped in.

A new team has stepped in to organise the Burnham Market Craft Fair, near Wells, led by Lucinda Reddyhoff, a digital web designer from East Rudham.

Mrs Reddyhoff is working with Linda Craig and long time craft fair stalwart, Lawrence Rubin, to sift through the 200 applications for the 105 stalls that will cover the green in the Market Place on Saturday, August 17.

Mrs Reddyhoff said: “I stepped forward because I couldn’t bear the thought of it not continuing.

“Fewer volunteers are stepping forward these days to support village organisations and events.

“Recently, for example, gardening clubs in Burnham Market and North Creake have closed.

“The benefits of bringing such a talented array of craftspeople together, the lovely atmosphere on the day and the financial benefits make it all worthwhile.

“I just think it a shame that we can’t fit in half of the applications we receive each year but I hope those who are disappointed will apply again next year.”

The fair was the brainchild of village residents the late Princess Diana’s aunt, Lady Margaret Douglas-Home and Anne Cringle.

Almost from the start it attracted thousands of visitors and quickly established itself as one of the most poplar craft fairs not only in Norfolk but the surrounding counties.

Mrs Reddyhoff added: “The fair raises up to £7,000 each year which is donated to local charities and organisations.

“The trio do all the preparatory work but a dedicated band of volunteers help stage the event on the day. Without them the craft fair could not possibly continue.”

She has also stepped in to help preserve many local village newsletters, including Burnham’s Newsletter, the Norfolk Link which covers an area around Old Hunstanton, Holme-next-the-Sea and Thornham and the quarterly-published Creake News which is now published monthly.

