Spring market soon to open for one weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:22 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 27 February 2019

Burnham Deepdale Spring Market will take place in March. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Burnham Deepdale Spring Market will take place in March. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

More than 60 Norfolk artisans, producers, charities and activity companies are set to gather in north Norfolk for an annual spring market.

The Deepdale Spring Market is set to open on Friday March 29 at Dalegate Market in Burnham Deepdale.

Now in its fourth year, the market is made up of hand-crafted art, jewellery, accessories, home furnishings, collectables and gifts.

Deepdale Hygge, a Danish words which translates to mean fun, also takes place across the same weekend, with the shops and café of Dalegate Market joining forces with Deepdale Backpackers & Camping, where many visitors stay.

Deepdale Hygge will also include live music in the afternoon and evening of Saturday March 30 including a variety of acts.

The market will open to visitors from 10am to 5pm on Friday 29, Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 March. Full details of stalls can be found on the event website www.deepdalespringmarket.co.uk.

