North Norfolk Christmas market raises £10,000 for charities in 10th year

A north Norfolk Christmas market has raised more than £10,000 for charity in its 10th year.

The Deepdale Christmas Market raised the funds for 11 charities during the weekend of Friday, November 30, to Sunday, December 2.

They included St Mary’s Church fund, St Martin’s Housing Trust, the Peoples’ Picnic; Brancaster School and parents association, Wells Community Hospital, Norfolk Wildlife Trust, the Benjamin Foundation, West Norfolk Mind, the RNLI and Lions International.

Organiser Chris Haycock said: “We felt that supporting organisations that help the homeless was the right thing to do, particularly at Christmas time.

“The Deepdale Backpackers and Camping crew all love to bake, and a charity café based on the music in the courtyard works wonderfully.”

Dalegate Market and Burnham Deepdale also hosted 130 artisans and musicians and welcomed tens of thousands of visitors.

