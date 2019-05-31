A Norfolk village is spicing up its open gardens event with this unique attraction

Burlingham Henge, erected in Millennium Woods in Burlingham, was created with help from local schools and other organisations. It will be on display at Burlingham Open Gardens in June. Picture: Su Ingle Su Ingle

A village will be showing off its own "henge" at an open gardens event next week.

More than 20 gardens will be open for Burlingham Open Gardens. Picture: Su Ingle More than 20 gardens will be open for Burlingham Open Gardens. Picture: Su Ingle

Five schools and other local organisations have been involved in creating the Burlingham Henge, which has been erected in Millennium Woods and comprises 30 brightly decorated posts.

The henge, in a clearing close to a public footpath, will be one of the stops at the Burlingham Open Gardens event on Sunday, June 9.

Now in its 11th year, the event will see more than 20 gardens throw open their doors to the public.

There will also be live music, stalls, a barbecue and cakes on the village green.

Burlingham Open Gardens runs from 10am to 4pm. Entry is at St Andrews, Main Road where free parking is available. There is a charge of £4 for adults (under 16s free) and dogs are not allowed in the gardens.

More details at Burlingham Open Gardens Day on Facebook or @burlinghamopen on Twitter.