News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Designer clothes, shoes and accessories worth £12k stolen in break-in

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:02 PM April 13, 2021    Updated: 12:07 PM April 13, 2021
Burglar Breaking Into House By Forcing Door With Crowbar

Police say a property in Victoria Road, Diss, was burgled over the weekend - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Items worth more than £12,000 were stolen during a burglary.

Police say a property in the A1066 Victoria Road in Diss was broken into between 3pm on Saturday, April 10 and 8am the following day.

They say items taken included electrical items, jewellery, designer clothing, shoes and accessories.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Debbie Johnston at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/23437/21.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Edwards family at Cropton Hall, Heydon, Norfolk

Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Country Park remains closed to the public while police investigations continue into the death of a woman. 

Updated

Town's country park remains closed after woman's body discovered

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Tributes left at Brandon Country Park after the body of a woman was discovered.

Woman found dead in country park is named

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Craig Morrish

Investigations

Drivers delivering for Amazon have hundreds of pounds of pay withheld

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus