Designer clothes, shoes and accessories worth £12k stolen in break-in

Published: 12:02 PM April 13, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM April 13, 2021

Police say a property in Victoria Road, Diss, was burgled over the weekend - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Items worth more than £12,000 were stolen during a burglary.

Police say a property in the A1066 Victoria Road in Diss was broken into between 3pm on Saturday, April 10 and 8am the following day.

They say items taken included electrical items, jewellery, designer clothing, shoes and accessories.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Debbie Johnston at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/23437/21.