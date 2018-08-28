Emergency services close rural road after crash
PUBLISHED: 11:35 08 January 2019
Archant
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash outiside a South Norfolk village.
Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on Mile Road, near Bunwell, at 10.14am today (Tuesday, January 8). Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have sent a pump from Long Stratton to make the scene safe.
One person received minor injuries and police have closed the road off while they wait for a recovery vehicle.
Comments have been disabled on this article.