‘This is the secret to a long life’: Hazel’s advice as she turns 100

Hazel Beckett who was born in Pakefield, near Lowestoft on December 28, 1918 has celebrated her 100th birthday. Picture: Contributed by Bigod Care Archant

A woman from Bungay has attributed her long-life to home-cooked meals, golf and a rich life of travel as she celebrates her 100th birthday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hazel on her 100th birthday pictured with carers at Bigod Care, left front Niki Broadley, right front Belinda Griffin, back left Sharon Oram, back right Paula Casserly. Picture: Contributed by Bigod Care Hazel on her 100th birthday pictured with carers at Bigod Care, left front Niki Broadley, right front Belinda Griffin, back left Sharon Oram, back right Paula Casserly. Picture: Contributed by Bigod Care

A woman from Bungay has attributed her long-life to home-cooked meals, golf and a rich life of travel as she celebrates her 100th birthday.

Hazel Beckett was born in Pakefield, near Lowestoft on December 28, 1918.

She moved to Bungay to pursue a lifestyle of playing golf, knitting and making clothes as she worked in large office until her retirement.

The skilled seamstress has a wardrobe filled with hand-made goods and keeps up to date with current affairs by reading the paper each day

Hazel always has the daily paper tucked under her arm and is up to date with the outside world current affairs. Picture: Contributed by Bigod Care Hazel always has the daily paper tucked under her arm and is up to date with the outside world current affairs. Picture: Contributed by Bigod Care

Mrs Beckett has a love for the royals and was thrilled when she recieved her telegram from the Queen.

In 100 years, Mrs Beckett has witnessed a dramatic change technology and lifestyle.

She said: “I do not know if all the changes and modern technology is really for the better.”

Mrs Beckett celebrated her birthday with balloons and cake alongside staff at the Bigod Care.