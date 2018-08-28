‘This is the secret to a long life’: Hazel’s advice as she turns 100
PUBLISHED: 10:51 03 January 2019
A woman from Bungay has attributed her long-life to home-cooked meals, golf and a rich life of travel as she celebrates her 100th birthday.
Hazel Beckett was born in Pakefield, near Lowestoft on December 28, 1918.
She moved to Bungay to pursue a lifestyle of playing golf, knitting and making clothes as she worked in large office until her retirement.
The skilled seamstress has a wardrobe filled with hand-made goods and keeps up to date with current affairs by reading the paper each day
Mrs Beckett has a love for the royals and was thrilled when she recieved her telegram from the Queen.
In 100 years, Mrs Beckett has witnessed a dramatic change technology and lifestyle.
She said: “I do not know if all the changes and modern technology is really for the better.”
Mrs Beckett celebrated her birthday with balloons and cake alongside staff at the Bigod Care.