Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Woman will travel to Kenya to help village's women and children

PUBLISHED: 15:42 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 20 May 2019

Margaret Buttifant will travel to Mombasa in October to take part in the Action Aid project. Picture: Contributed

Margaret Buttifant will travel to Mombasa in October to take part in the Action Aid project. Picture: Contributed

Archant

A woman is embarking on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Kenya to help build a support centre for women and children who have suffered violence and abuse.

Margaret Buttifant, from Bungay, will travel to Mombasa in October to take part in the Action Aid project, which aims to provide a centre in a village just outside the city to provide help, support and advice for women and children.

Ms Buttifant said: "The centre aims to give them access to legal, psychological and physical advice and help to rebuild their lives."

She has to raise £3500 to cover the cost of the trip and her contribution to the building materials and is anticipating it will be a challenging experience, both emotionally and physically.

"I'm excited about it. It is the first time I have done anything like this, but it is a once-in-a-life-time opportunity, and something I have often thought I would like to do. Now I am going to do it," she said.

Two things in particular made her decide to sign up.

You may also want to watch:

One is that she has supported action Aid for some years, and sponsors a child in Kenya.

The other is that her father was in Mombasa during the second World War.

"I would like to go and see where he was. In a way this project is continuing the work he was doing in the Army - his main role was setting up field hospitals," she said.

Ms Buttifant will be in one of two groups of 25 people going out to help build the centre, along with local people.

Her group will be the second of them, working for five days on any task given them in the construction process.

As it stands, her fundraising is going well and she has a number of events planned, including a bingo session at Emmanuel Church Hall, on June 1, a charity concert at the church in July and an afternoon tea at Earsham Hall.

Tickets for the bingo evening and charity variety concert can be purchased Tops hairdressers or at Musker McIntyre.

She has also set up a Just Giving page online, through which people can donate. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/MargarettoKenya

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

Man jailed for 12 years for rape of 11-year-old girl

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

Man jailed for 12 years for rape of 11-year-old girl

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Detectives have launched an appeal after a man was stabbed as he walked along a footpath in broad daylight from Sunny Hill into Netherwood Green in Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Driver accused of raping woman after offering her lift home

Suffolk Police carried out checks in Lowestoft in the wake of the rape. Picture: Suffolk Police

Young Farmers profile: 24-year-old vet Jade Wilson cares for all creatures great and small

Jade Wilson of Wymondham Young Farmers' Club. Picture: Norfolk YFC

Farm machinery firm ‘inspires next generation’ at launch of new depot

Farm machinery dealer Ben Burgess held an open day to launch the firm's new depot at Ellington in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Ben Burgess
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists