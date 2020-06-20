Search

Four fire crews called to industrial garage blaze

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 20 June 2020

Webster Street, in Bungay. PHOTO: Google Maps

Four fire crews from two counties were called out to tackle an industrial garage blaze on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to Webster Street, in Bungay, at 3.31pm on Saturday, June 20.

Two Norfolk crews, from Harleston and Loddon, and two Suffolk crews, from Bungay and Beccles, were called out.

No one is believed to have been injured in the blaze, with crews leaving the scene just over an hour later at 4.39pm.

