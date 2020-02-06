'Senseless vandals' leave trail of destruction in town centre

Jeremy Barber, whose mobility car was targeted by vandals on February 5. PHOTO: Archant Archant

"Senseless" vandals left a trail of destruction after damaging a number of cars around a town centre overnight.

The vandals launched a spree in Staithe Road, Bungay, and continued onto Beccles Road. PHOTO: Archant The vandals launched a spree in Staithe Road, Bungay, and continued onto Beccles Road. PHOTO: Archant

The group rampaged through Staithe Road in Bungay between 2am and 5am on Wednesday, February 5, with at least eight cars believed to have been damaged in the spree, which continued on Beccles Road.

Jeremy Barber, of Beccles Road, said: "My car has been kicked in. They put their foot on the rear light and have cracked the panel, but I think they were trying to break the light considering the mud they have left on it.

"It is a mobility car for my wife, but it is only a hire car and it has to go back at the end of the year. If there is any damage we will have to pay for it.

"There are whole panels that are now going to have to be replaced because it has been cracked. I'm trying to pull the dent out myself, but it will probably have to go to a garage to use their specialist equipment. I'm just trying to make it look better."

Damage to a car parked in Staithe Road, Bungay. PHOTO: Archant Damage to a car parked in Staithe Road, Bungay. PHOTO: Archant

Officers from Suffolk Police have appealed for information following the incidents.

Mr Barber said: "It is not good at all. I don't know why anyone would do this.

"They need to start having some respect for other people's property.

Damage to a car parked in Staithe Road, Bungay. PHOTO: Archant Damage to a car parked in Staithe Road, Bungay. PHOTO: Archant

"I can't park my car off the road, and I can't afford to build a driveway in front of my house.

"My wife is frightened to have the car now, but why should we give it up?

"I couldn't report it to police at first because there was so many people in the town phoning up the queue was so long."

In November, residents in the town hit out at reports of anti-social behaviour from a group believed to be calling themselves the Bungay Mafia.

The reports included loitering, vandalising play equipment, throwing eggs and intimidating residents.

Another Bungay resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "You hear all this talk of the 'Bungay Mafia', but whoever is doing this is senseless. They're a disgrace to our town."

A petition has also been set up in response to the rampage, with more than 200 people calling for action against the "anti-social" people behind the spree.

Anyone with information about the incidents are urged to contact officers at Suffolk Police on 101, or by emailing lowestoft.snt@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.