Former mayor named as new town reeve of Bungay

Bungay's new town reeve Slyvia Knights. Photo: Terry Reeve. Archant

A community stalwart who helped save Bungay’s library and transform it into a popular hub has been named as the new town reeve.

Sylvia Knights, 70, received the robes and chain of office from outgoing reeve Stephen Went at the annual Town Meeting at the Fisher Theatre, on Tuesday, December 4.

While initially surprised to be offered the role, Mrs Knights said she was “excited, enthusiastic and positive about taking it on.”

She said: “It is an honour. I am very aware of the history of the Trust, and it is important to remember history, but we should not be tethered by that.

“We are now a modern charity, and modern charities are needed more and more to contribute to society at a time when our infrastructure is being eroded.

“It is important for the Trust to be seen to play a part in that.”

The new reeve praised Mr Went’s hard work over the previous year, especially that to raise the profile of the Trust and repair relationships with other organisations.

Mrs Knights added: “I hope to carry that on and make the Trust relevant for the town”

As Town Reeve, Mrs Knights will head the Bungay Town Trust which owns the town’s land including the Butter Cross, weekly market and 13 almshouses.

She has yet to decide on the focus for her fundraising but she said she had a love of libraries, and was instrumental, with others, in safeguarding the future of Bungay Library when it and others in Suffolk were threatened with closure seven years ago.

Currently Mrs Knights is also a trustee of the Honeypot Centre which is working hard to bring the plans for a new community centre for the town to fruition, and for six years was a member of Bungay Town council, serving as mayor in 2014-15.

Mrs Knights said she is looking forward to a busy year in the role and added: “We have got a number of projects within the town that I really hope the Trust can help bring to fruition.

“I will be working to do as much as I can to contribute to and support the community.”