Tributes to long-standing member of council who was devoted to Norwich City

PUBLISHED: 17:05 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 28 August 2019

Mr Woods was a long-standing Bungay member of Waveney District Council and town council. Picture: Terry Reeve

Tributes have flooded in following the death of a passionate town councillor and devoted Norwich City fan, Simon Woods.

The Bungay councillor and committed Rotarian died following an illness at James Paget University Hospital on August 21.

The 69-year-old, who hailed from Norwich and studied in Lowestoft, moved to Bungay in 1998 after years of living abroad in Japan, America and Holland.

His younger sister, Sarah Brown, who lives in Bungay, said her brother had a keen interest in cars, football and air crafts, but his biggest passion was Bungay.

She said: "He went to Lowestoft Grammar school, was a scout and with the ATC (Air Training Corps) which I think was the start for his love for air crafts. He loved air crafts, and when he was well he used to go to every air show around the country.

"He loved spitfires and his house is full with spitfire memorabilia."

After leaving school, Mr Woods studied electronic engineering at Hatfield Polytechnic and later completed his masters degree at the University of Arizona.

After moving to Bungay, he prioritised the community and became a long-standing member of the then-Waveney District Council and Bungay Town Council, and was mayor of the town in 2011.

More recently, he was the chairman of the town council's grounds, premises and amenities, was on the Bungay Town Trust and the was founder and chairman of the Bungay Community Library Trustees.

Mrs Brown said: "His biggest interest was Bungay and the town council work he was so involved in. To me, he was just my big brother, but it has been touching to know how many people thought about him. I have had such kind words from so many people. He would have been very thrilled to know how much he was thought of in the town. He was a big brother and my rock now he's not going be there," she said.

A funeral for Mr Woods will take place on September 11 at Holy Trinity Church, in Bungay. Donations can be made to the Bungay Honeypot Centre - one of his last projects for the town.

Bungay Mayor, Sue Collins said Mr Woods was one of the longest standing members of council, and his "knowledge, experience, honesty and integrity" will be missed by his fellow councillors.

