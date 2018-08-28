Search

Bungay pool remains shut for the rest of 2018

PUBLISHED: 14:54 27 December 2018

The Bungay Swimming Pool remain shut for the rest of 2018 after a heating issue. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

The Bungay Swimming Pool remain shut for the rest of 2018 after a heating issue. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

Archant

The doors of Bungay Swimming Pool will remain shut for 2018 after a fault with the boilers.

Keen swimmers will have to hang up their trunks and swim wear for the remainder of the year as the pool stays closed until further notice.

According to Waveney District Council, engineers have worked to repair the boilers in the pool.

Councillor Graham Catchpole, Waveney’s Cabinet Member for Operations and Facilities said: “We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we seek to resolve issues which have led to the temporary closure of the swimming facilities at Bungay Pool and Gym.

“Engineers have undertaken repairs to the boilers and are now dealing with a separate issue relating to water cylinders. We expect the reopening of the pool to take place as soon as the required temperatures are reached.”

The swimming pool is not expected to open until early next year.

